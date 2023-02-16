  Thursday Feb, 16 2023 08:54:43 PM

2 more hurt in latest gun attacks in Pikit

Local News • 17:00 PM Thu Feb 16, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The motorcycle of gun attack victim Guima Lopez. (From Pikit municipal police)

COTABATO CITY - Two more residents were seriously hurt in separate gun attacks Thursday in Pikit town in Cotabato, where more than 40 people had been killed in shooting incidents in the past 24 months.

Gunmen first shot and wounded in an ambush at about 2:00 p.m. Thursday a motorcycle-riding Moro man named Guima Lopez while motoring through a road in Pikit.

About five minutes later, an attacker shot with a .45 caliber pistol a Grade 9 Visayan student named Justine Ababon while inside a roadside store not too far from where Lopez was attacked.

Both victims were immediately rushed by barangay emergency responders to different hospitals, according to the local police.

Lt. Col. John Calinga, municipal police chief of Pikit, confirmed to reporters both incidents and said probers are trying to identify the perpetrators with the help of witnesses and barangay officials. 

 

