2 most wanted persons ng Aleosan, naaresto ng PNP

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Personnel of this PRO successfully arrested top 1 and top 2 Most Wanted Person (Municipal Level) in Sitio Simsiman, Barangay Tomado, Aleosan, Cotabato on February 7, 2023

Kean Antiquera Capitulo, 18 years old, male, single, farmer and Wilson Camilote Capitulo, 40 years old, male, widow, farmer, both resident of Sitio Simsiman, Barangay Tomado, Aleosan, Cotabato was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest for Rape Under Article 266-A Par 1 Of RPC with no bail recommended issued by Hon. Rainera Pareja Osua, Acting Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court 12th Judicial Region Branch 18 Midsayap dated September 30, 2022.

The arrest of the suspects was made possible through the information given by the Barangay-based Lingkod Bayan Advocacy Group.

Immediately, Tracker team of Aleosan MPS together with 1203rd Maneuver Company, RMFB 12, Pikit, Cotabato and 2nd CPMFC operatives conducted LOI Manhunt Charlie operation that resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects.

The arrested suspects were informed of the cause of their arrest and the nature of the offense they committed and were apprised of their Constitutional Rights provided for under the law.

“I applaud the effort of all personnel behind this successful operation especially to the Lingkod Bayan Advocacy Group. Indeed, our collaboration and cooperation will bring us together towards our common goal to make this region safe and secure,” PBGEN MACARAEG said.