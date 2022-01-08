2 motorists dead in irrigation dike accident

COTABATO CITY --- Two drunken motorists got drowned when they lost control of their motorcycle and plunged into a deep irrigation dike in Mlang town in North Cotabato late Thursday.

The Mlang municipal police identified the fatalities as Nio Tanuman and a certain Buboy whose cadavers were recovered on Friday morning by policemen and local government emergency responders.

Tanuman and his companion were on their way home from a nighttime party when they figured in the accident.

Their motorcycle was also retrieved from underwater by personnel of the Mlang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Other guests in the party that they attended had confirmed that Tanuman and his companion were both drunk when they left for home. (John Unson)