2 motorists die in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

COTABATO CITY - Two men riding a motorcycle together died instantly on Saturday night when they slammed into a defective cargo truck left at a highway in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat without early warning devices around.

Major Davis Dulawan, chief of President Quirino Municipal Police Station in a report to Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Renante Allera Galayago, 46, and his 45-year-old companion, Felipe Torres Saaverda immediately succumbed to severe injuries caused by the accident.

They both sustained serious wounds in their heads and upper torsos, according to the local police.

Galayago and Saaverda were on their way home to Barangay Katiku from the President Quirino town center when they hit the truck in an unlit stretch of the highway in Barangay Tual.

Local officials have assured to extend financial assistance for the burial of the victims.