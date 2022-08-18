  Thursday Aug, 18 2022 05:17:59 PM

2 motorists nabbed for narcotics transport

John M. Unson
The suspects are now detained. (Mugshots from Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office)

COTABATO CITY --- Two motorists flagged down for not wearing helmets got jailed after policemen recovered from them P170,000 worth of shabu and half a kilo of marijuana in separate incidents in Lanao del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Thursday they are now in custody of the 21-year-old Imram Macatanong, from whom policemen seized P5,000 worth of Marijuana Wednesday.

He was first flagged down for not wearing a helmet while motoring through a police checkpoint in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing, Lanao del Sur but was eventually detained when policemen found marijuana in the utility box of his motorcycle.

The arrest of Macatanong was preceded by the interception and subsequent detention Tuesday of motorist Rashid Adapun Camid, 18, by personnel of the Ditsaan-Ramain municipal police for possession of shabu.

Like Macatanong, Camid was only to be reprimanded for not wearing a helmet by policemen in a roadblock in Barangay Pagalongan Masioon in Ditsaan-Ramain.

He was arrested immediately when policemen discovered that he was to bring P170,000 worth of shabu, inside a shopping bag, to somewhere in the municipality.

Bongacayao said Macatanong and Adapun are now locked in police detention facilities, to be prosecuted separately for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the narcotics confiscated from them as evidence. 

 

