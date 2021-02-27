2 murder suspects detained by Guindulungan municipal police

  Saturday Feb, 27 2021 08:28:48 PM

John M. Unson
The two murder suspects are now clamped down in the Guindulungan municipal police station. (PRO-BAR photos)

MAGUINDANAO --- The police arrested in Midsayap, North Cotabato Friday two of the three most wanted persons in Guindulungan, Maguindanao.

The relatives Benny Abilusa Kalipapa and Muslimin Abilusa Kalipapa, wanted for attempted murder, are now clamped down in the detention facility of the municipal police station in Guindulungan, Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday the duo was arrested in Barangay Tugal in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

The suspects reportedly hid in Barangay Tugal when they learned that Judge Kasan Abdulrakman of the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City issued on November 23 last year a warrant for their arrest for attempted murder.

A third suspect, Basir Abilusa Kalipapa, remained at large.

The operation on Friday that resulted in the arrest of the two Kalipapas was led by Guindulungan’s municipal police chief, Lt. Anwar Mambatao and Major Lendsy Sinsuat of the Maguindanao provincial police office.

Rodriguez said the mayor of Guindulungan, Datu Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr., provided essential support to the operation.

Rodriguez said the warrant for the arrest of the Kalipapas was served with the help of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion and police personnel in Midsayap municipality in the first district of North Cotabato.

The Guindulungan municipal police is now trying to extract information on the exact whereabouts now of their missing companion, Basir, through investigator on case Cpl. Arlando Untong.

Rodriguez said the PRO-BAR is thankful to barangay and municipal officials who helped locate the two suspects, now detained.

 

