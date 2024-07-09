2 national-level wanted persons nabbed in SGA-BARMM

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - In collaboration with other law enforcement units, personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) apprehended two(national level) Wanted Persons at about 12:14 AM of July 09, 2024, at Sitio Putaw, Brgy. Lagunde, Pikit, Special Geographical Area, BARMM.

Through service of warrant of arrest, the combined operatives from Pikit MPS together with 1203rd RMFB, 3rd Cotabato PMFC, RID 12- Team Echo, RIAT/CTU- RID PRO BAR, 1405th RMFC- RMFB14-A PRO BAR, PIU CPPO, and RIU 12, RSOG 12, 45SAC-4SAB PNP SAF, arrested the suspects with standing warrants for violating RA 9516 issued by the Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court NCR Branch 24 Malabon City, dated November 10, 2017, with no bail bond recommended.

The entire operation was recorded with the use of an alternative Recording Device. Further, arrested wanted persons were properly apprised of their constitutional rights in Tagalog dialect by the arresting officer and were brought to Pikit MPS, Pikit, North Cotabato for documentation and proper disposition.

Republic Act No. 9516 is an Act further amending the Provisions of Presidential Decree No. 1866, as amended entitled codifying the Laws on Illegal/Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, Dealing in, Acquisition or Disposition of Firearms, Ammunition or Explosives, and Imposing stiffer penalties for certain violation thereof, and other relevant purposes.

Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, in coordination with other government units intensifies the battle against all forms of criminality to ensure that small and big-scale criminals will be pinned down to provide a safe environment for all.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR regional director, also lauded the effective collaboration of the operating troops that amounted to the successful arrest of said national wanted suspects.