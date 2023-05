2 NDMU graduates make it to top 10 secondary LET passers, NDU graduate too

KORONADAL CITY - Top 4 at Top 7 sa March 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers SECONDARY LEVEL mula sa Notre Dame of Marbel University

Congratulations!

Top 4 Nathalie Malinao Gallaron - 92.20% passing rate

Top 7 Cyber John Supertecioso Ismil - 91.60% passing rate

The Notre Dame University in Cotabato City, thorugh NDU President Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI, also announced that Al Zaheer A. Aubakar was also in the Top 10 LET passers (elementary level) with a passing rate of 90.40 percent.