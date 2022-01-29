  Saturday Jan, 29 2022 10:54:34 AM

2 NPA commanders, 6 followers yield in SK

Mindanao Peace Process • 07:15 AM Sat Jan 29, 2022
28
By: 
John M. Unson
6 of the 8 NPAs are now undergoing tactical interrogation in the Army's 603rd brigade.

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat --- Two commanders of the New People’s Army and six others surrendered here this week, a regional military official said Saturday.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the two NPA commanders, Bakilo and Ranger, and their followers yielded through the backchannel efforts of the 37th Infantry Battalion and local officials.

They turned in assault rifles, two .45 caliber pistols and a fragmentation grenade before they pledged allegiance to the government in symbolic rites at the headquarters of the 37th IB in Barangay Tebpuan here.

More than a hundred NPAs, among them adolescents, have surrendered in batches to the Army’s 37th and 38th IBs under the 603rd Brigade since 2021.

Uy said local government units in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and in Sarangani were instrumental in securing their surrender.

The former NPAs who have returned to the fold of law are now being reintroduced to mainstream society.  (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 registers 393 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 28, 2022 (6:00 PM) THREE HUNDRED NINETY-THREE (393) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO HUNDRED...

2 NPA commanders, 6 followers yield in SK

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat --- Two commanders of the New People’s Army and six others surrendered here this week, a regional military official said...

Ahas at tuko, dahilan ng brownout sa North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nagdulot ng halos anim na magkasunod na biglaang fluctuations Hanggang humantong sa permanent unscheduled interruption sa buong...

P1-M worth shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM operation

SULTAN MASTURA, Maguindanao --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Macabiso here at noontime...

COVID-19: GenSan 159, Koronadal 89, Polomolok 48, Tacurong 40, Kidapawan 38, Midsayap 38 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 27, 2022 (6:00 PM) SIX HUNDRED EIGHTY-NINE (689) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR HUNDRED...