2 NPA yields in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Two former members of the Communist Terrorist Group decided to return to the folds of the law as they surrendered to government troops in Sitio Lower Salban, Brgy Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on December 07, 2021.

The commander of the 5th Special Forces Battalion disclosed that the 2 CTGs are under the Guerilla Front Musa, Far Southern Mindanao Region. They brought along their high-powered firearms which includes one (1) Improvised 40mm M203 grenade launcher, one (1) cal. 30 M1 Garand rifle (Springfield), two (2) homemade 9mm Uzi SMG, and one (1) cal. 30 M1 carbine (US). They also turned over two (2) claymore-type improvised explosive devices.

“The series of NPA surrender in South Cotabato can be attributed to efforts and services of the Local Government Units of T’Boli Municipality and South Cotabato Province, and the entire community coupled with the relentless military operations of the Joint Task Force Central forces. With these, a total of 10 former NPA combatants already surrendered to 5th Special Forces Battalion during the last quarter of this year,” stressed by Colonel Oriel Pangcog, the Commander of 601st Infantry Brigade.

It can be recalled that since October 30, 2021, eight (former NPA rebels belonging to Guerilla Front Musa and West Daguma Front all under Sub-Regional Committee Daguma surrendered to 5th SF Battalion bringing along six (6) firearms which includes one (1) US M1 Carbine rifle, one (1) M79 grenade launcher, two (2) improvised M79 grenade launchers, one (1) caliber 45 pistol, and one (1) Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) with several ammunitions of different calibers.

Likewise, three (3) members of the Communist Terrorist Group Affected Mass Organization (CAMO) also surrendered to the Community Support Team of the 6th Civil-Military Operations Battalion and 5th SF Battalion turning over three (3) loose firearms. They further disclosed that they are part of an NPA White Area Operations in South Cotabato which helps sustain the Communist Terrorist Group logistical, financial, and manpower requirements.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of the Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry Division emphasized the significance of the LGU and the community’s cooperation in urging former NPA combatants and supporters to surrender.

“We continue to call-on NPA members to return to the folds of the law. With the help of the Local Government Units, the private sector and the community, our effort to help NPA members who returned to the folds of the law has been better. The road to peace for NPA Combatants is now clearer as the whole nation comes hand-in-hand to end this decade-long armed conflict,” said Maj. Gen. Uy and at the same time emphasizing that JTF Central forces will continue to hunt down remnants of NPA combatants who refuse to live in peace.

“We are grateful for the support of our Local Chief Executives and Local Government of T’Boli and South Cotabato in enforcing the mandate and functions of the National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) that emanated from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70. With the NTF-ELCAC and the delivery of basic and social services to the conflict-affected areas, we hope to have more peaceful surrenders that will greatly help in dismantling the Communist Terrorist Group in the province of South Cotabato.” Maj. Gen. Uy added.