2 NPAs yield to Army in SoCot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A grenade and several firearms were yielded by two communist terrorist members to the troops of 5th Special Forces Battalion (5th SFB) in Barangay Lambingi, Banga, South Cotabato on Monday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Zandro Alvez, Battalion, 5SFBn commander, said the surrenderers were both 45 years old from the nearby Tboli town of South Cotabato who turnover one Cal.30 M1 rifle, one cal .45 pistol and one hand grenade who were known Milisyang Bayan members of Guerilla Front MUSA (GF 73), Far South Mindanao Region.

“The surrender of the duo were the products of our soldiers’ efforts in convincing the remaining members of the CTG’s. They will be enrolled to the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for the assistance on their start-up,” Lt. Col. Alvez said.

Brigadier General Pedro Balisi Jr, commander 1st Mechanized Brigade, said “the recent neutralization of their 2nd Deputy Secretary of GF MUSA last April 8, 2022 at Upper Maculan, Lake Sebu pressured them to surrender their firearms and war materiel.”

Major General Roy Galido, 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division lauded the 5SFBn for their hard work and dedication.

“We urged the remaining CNTs to return to the fold of the law and live a normal life together with their families,” said Maj. Gen. Galido, also commander of Joint Task Force Central.

For this year there were 96 former members of CTG’s have surrender, 7 were neutralized and 1 was arrested.