2 police “assets” killed in bungled shabu sting

COTABATO CITY --- Drug dealers shot dead two civilian tipsters helping set them up in an operation in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday morning that turned awry.

Lt. Col. Nelson Madiwo, municipal police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, initially identified the duo as Toks and Odjie, who volunteered to help anti-narcotics agents entrap three large-scale shabu peddlers in Barangay Margues at past 8:00 a.m. Monday.

The duo, along with non-uniformed anti-narcotic agents from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, were to buy shabu from a group, but the plot turned haywire when the suspects noticed they were about to be entrapped.

The suspects reportedly fired at Toks and Odjie, while in a car proceeding slowly to the tradeoff site just a few meters away.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, said intelligence units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division are helping locate the suspects who had escaped.