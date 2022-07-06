  Wednesday Jul, 06 2022 08:38:09 AM

2 robbers dead in Datu Odin Sinsuat shootout

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 07:30 AM Wed Jul 6, 2022
John M. Unson

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao -- Policemen shot dead Tuesday night, July 5, two men who had reportedly divested a number of residents here of personal belongings at gunpoint.

The cohorts Miguel Villadar and Jonathan Solaiman of Barangay Labungan here died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the clash in Barangay Awang here with policemen searching for them after having robbed another victim about an hour before.

Personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office were to frisk Villadar and Solaiman for inspection but neutralized them instead when they pulled out guns and opened fire.

Col. Christopher Panapan, Maguindanao provincial police director, said Wednesday policemen were dispatched to search for them after an off-duty security guard reported having been robbed of his money by the duo at Purok Fatima in Barangay Tamontaka here.

Residents, among them a minor named Jonil Obpon, have confirmed to officials of the municipal police force the spate of armed robberies the slain suspects had perpetrated early on. (JOHN UNSON)

