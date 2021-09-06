  Monday Sep, 06 2021 12:30:31 PM

2 slain in separate Maguindanao gun attacks

Breaking News • 09:15 AM Mon Sep 6, 2021
30
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY - Two persons were separately murdered in Maguindanao MOnday morning.

The first victim was woman believed to have been shot by gunmen on board a car and dumped her beside the highway in Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Residents said they heard gunshots at about 4 a.m.  Police found two empty shells for pistol in the crime scene.

An hour later, police later found a man on motorbike sprawling along the highway in Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The Sultan Kudarat PNP later identified the victim as Alijon Singoon, 47, a resident of Barangay Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao.

Investigation showed that two men riding tandem on separate motorbie tailed Singoon and shot him in the head from behind.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Finder returns wallet containing P51K cash 

GEN. SANTOS CITY - There is this young man who had won the immense admiration of residents of Glan municipality for an act of honesty that went viral...

Marines foil NPA plan in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, MAGUINDANAO – Elements of Marine Battalion Landing Team-5 (MBLT-5) and 63rd Marine Company Force Reconnaisance Group (63MC, FRG) of the...

Cotabato Light announces franchise wide power service interruption on Sept 11

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced today a 2-hour power service interruption on Saturday, Sept. 11 in...

At least 4 hurt in Makilala highway mishap

KIDAPAWAN CITY - At least four persons were reported injured when two brand new pick-up vehicles collided head on along the national highway in...

2 slain in separate Maguindanao gun attacks

COTABATO CITY - Two persons were separately murdered in Maguindanao MOnday morning. The first victim was woman believed to have been shot by...