2 slain in separate Maguindanao gun attacks

COTABATO CITY - Two persons were separately murdered in Maguindanao MOnday morning.

The first victim was woman believed to have been shot by gunmen on board a car and dumped her beside the highway in Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Residents said they heard gunshots at about 4 a.m. Police found two empty shells for pistol in the crime scene.

An hour later, police later found a man on motorbike sprawling along the highway in Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The Sultan Kudarat PNP later identified the victim as Alijon Singoon, 47, a resident of Barangay Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao.

Investigation showed that two men riding tandem on separate motorbie tailed Singoon and shot him in the head from behind.