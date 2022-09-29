2 soldiers killed in bungled Basilan anti-narc operation

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Two members of an elite Army unit got killed in an anti-narcotics operation early Thursday in Isabela City, Basilan that went haywire.

Initial reports reaching the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region stated that the fatalities belonged to an Army Special Forces Company under the 101st Infantry Brigade based in Isabela City.

Army Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Basilan, has confirmed the incident to reporters.

The local police said the cadavers of the slain soldiers were transported to Zamboanga City for post-mortem examination.

The slain soldiers were with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and policemen out to search for large-scale drug dealer Amiri Sari, who is wanted for murder, in Barangay Maligue in Isabela City.

Their attempt to surround Sari’s hideout turned awry when he and his companions opened fire, provoking a gunfight that resulted in the death of the two Army Special Forces personnel.

Sari and his followers have reportedly scampered away even before the team tasked to arrest him could get close to their lair.

Brig. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, told reporters here Thursday he has directed the Basilan Provincial Police Office to help the Isabela City police force hunt for Sari and his followers.