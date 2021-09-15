  Wednesday Sep, 15 2021 01:05:25 PM

2 students killed in MSU-Marawi campus

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Wed Sep 15, 2021
139
By: 
John M. Unson
File photo of the MSU - Marawi main entrance. (Photo from MSU FB page)

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still clueless on the murder of two students inside the supposedly secured campus of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City at about dusk Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday he has directed the Marawi City police to immediately identify the killers of college students Omar Zinal and Hamzah Rauf for prosecution.

A suspected hired killer casually approached the duo while at a pathway near the graduate school building of the state-run university and repeatedly shot them with a pistol, killing them both instantly. 

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra have condemned the atrocity in separate statements Monday.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“The Marawi City police office had also been directed to tap the help of school officials in identifying the culprits," Ugale said.

Talks have been spreading around purporting that only one of the two victims could be the target of the attack.

Local police probers are still trying to connect with potential witnesses to the murder of Zinal and Rauf, who hailed from Lanao de Sur’s Taraka and Baloi towns, respectively. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Proposed Teacher Education Excellence Act passed on 2nd reading: Senator Win says

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian today expressed hope the Senate will soon pass one of his major legislation that will benefit the teachers across the country...

Cotabato Light gets two safety seal certifications

COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has been certified by both Cotabato City LGU and the Ministry of...

2 students killed in MSU-Marawi campus

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still clueless on the murder of two students inside the supposedly secured campus of the Mindanao State...

Bangsamoro Parliament asks Senate to expedite passage of Marawi compensation bill

COTABATO CITY—The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Senate to expedite the approval of the Marawi...

23 more COVID-19 patients die in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 14, 2021 (6:00pm) FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (414) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...