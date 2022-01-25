2 suspected bomb couriers slain in Sultan Kudarat

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat – Two alleged bombers were killed during police pursuit operations along the national highway here on late Monday afternoon.

Captain Jetro Doligas, Esperanza municipal police chief, said the two gunmen ignored police officers implementing election gun ban checkpoint in the borders of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao at past 4 p.m.

Doligas said the police and soldiers manning the checkpoint flagged down the vehicle driven by Guialudin Kasan, 30 of Datu Hofer, Maguindanao.

However, Kasan allegedly ignored the law enforcers and decided to speed away toward Isulan, Sultan Kudarat that prompted the police to chase them.

The police catch-up with them along Barangay Sagasa.

Doligas said the two traded shots with pursuing police officers that left them critically injured. Police rushed Kasan and his companion, identified only as “Bronx,” to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) seized from the suspects cal. 22 pistol, improvised explosive device, 37 sachets of suspected shabu, a Suzuki multi-carry car, ammunition and mobile phones.

It remained unknown where the two suspects were to bring the IED and the illegal drugs.

The victims’ remains have been turned over to female relatives who showed up at the Esperanza police station.