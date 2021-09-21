2 suspects in different rape cases nabbed in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested two suspects in separate rape cases in different operations the past two days in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the suspects, Kuyag Abdulkasan, 59, and the 43-year-old Basco Talipasan Taligaba are now locked in a detention facility of the Datu Odon Sinsuat municipal police.

He said personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police led by Lt. Col. Romel Dela Vega first arrested Lasam, of Barangay Poblacion Dalican, for molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Taligaba was arrested in a separate police operation by Dela Vega and his subordinates for having raped her daughter repeatedly since July 11, 2021.

The two rape victims have positively identified the suspects as their molesters, according to Ugale.