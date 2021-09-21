  Tuesday Sep, 21 2021 06:16:51 PM

2 suspects in different rape cases nabbed in Maguindanao

Local News • 17:45 PM Tue Sep 21, 2021
20
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested two suspects in separate rape cases in different operations the past two days in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the suspects, Kuyag Abdulkasan, 59, and the 43-year-old Basco Talipasan Taligaba are now locked in a detention facility of the Datu Odon Sinsuat municipal police.

He said personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police led by Lt. Col. Romel Dela Vega first arrested Lasam, of Barangay Poblacion Dalican, for molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Taligaba was arrested in a separate police operation by Dela Vega and his subordinates for having raped her daughter repeatedly since July 11, 2021.

The two rape victims have positively identified the suspects as their molesters, according to Ugale.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 suspects in different rape cases nabbed in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested two suspects in separate rape cases in different operations the past two days in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in...

P680k worth of drugs seized in Maguindanao anti-drug operation

680,000.00 Php Worth of Drugs Seized in a Buy Bust Operation A drug buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Sultan Kudarat MPS...

Magelco announces power interruption for Parang, Matanog, Barira, Buldon

To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder What: Scheduled Power Interruption When: September 21, 2021 Tuesday Time: 12nnto 1:30pm...

BARMM helps settle 6 "clan wars" in Buldon, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - The families in disputes include Sinangan Family and Korokotoy Family; Gafor Family in Buldon and Panambulan Family in Alamada; Acmad...

BARMM assumes control of Cotabato City District Engineering Office

COTABATO CITY -- The city’s district engineering office is now officially under the Ministry of Public Works-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...