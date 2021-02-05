2 terrorists killed in foiled escape in Maguindanao

Two members of a militant extremist group tagged in a series of bombings in Central Mindanao were killed in a foiled escape in Maguindanao on Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas, citing reports coming from the PNP Command Center said Rasul Dubpaleg and Bhadz K. Dubpaleg, both members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), were earlier arrested by police and military team in Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao around 10 a.m.

After securing the two suspects in the police vehicle, the team immediately left to avoid possible confrontation with enemy forces in the area, which is a known stronghold of the BIFF.

While in transit to the Maguindanao Police Provincial Office, a commotion ensued in the passenger cabin of the patrol car as the suspects tried to overpower their guards by wrestling for the cops’ firearms.

Both suspects were wounded in the scuffle and were promptly brought to the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office for treatment but were later pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Police records identified both suspects as affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiya Hasan Group and are core members of the BIFF Karialan-Bungos Faction.

The suspects were sought by the police for their involvement in four bombing incidents -- two in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, one in Midsayap, North Cotabato, and the Dec. 31, 2018 blast outside the Southseas Mall in Cotabato City. (PNA)