  Sunday Feb, 07 2021

2 tremors in a span of 5 hours scare Mindanao residents 

Local News • 16:00 PM Sun Feb 7, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
The second tremor to hit Mindanao forced shoppers to run out of the Gaisano Mall in Kidapawan City. (From Randy Patches)

COTABATO CITY --- Two strong tremors jolted parts of Mindanao Sunday, causing panic among the local communities.

The strongest of the two earthquakes was the second in a span of about five hours, felt at noontime and measured at magnitude 6.1, epicenter traced at Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

The first earthquake that emanated from the same site and measured at magnitude 4.8, was jolted after dawn Sunday the cities of Davao, Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, General Santos, Koronadal and in Digos and provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

The regional offices in Mindanao of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology have warned of possible aftershocks.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said she has mobilized emergency responders under her office in anticipation of aftershocks.

The tremors sent hundreds of shoppers in malls in Kidapawan City, the capital of North Cotabato and in the cities of General Santos and Koronadal running for their lives.

Bai Naila Mamalinta, barangay chairperson of Datalblao in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, said the second earthquake on Sunday left cracks in the concrete walks of their barangay hall.

 

