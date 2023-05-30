2 village councilmen slain in separate gun attacks in MagSur, SulKud

TACURONG CITY – Two village councilmen were killed in separate gun attacks Monday and over the weekend in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat (SulKud) province and in Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur (MagSur), authorities said today.

Major Davis Dulawan, municipal police chief of President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat, identified the victim as Mahadi Khalipapa, village kagawad of Barangay Malingon, Pres. Quirino.

He said the couple was on a motorbike driven by Khalipapa when ambushed by still unidentified gunmen in Purok 6, Barangay Malingon on May 28.

The village official was killed on the spot while his wife was injured and is now undergoing medication in an undisclosed hospital here.

Dulawan has appealed to the people of Pres. Quirino to help the police identify the suspects behind the incident.

“We appeal for your help in ensuring Pres. Quirino will be peaceful,” Dulawan said in an interview.

In Paglat, Maguindanao, unidentified gunmen also shot dead a former village councilman in Barangay Damalusay on Monday afternoon, according to town police chief Lt. Amer Hussein Disomangcop.

Disomangcop identified the victim as Nasser Mangetog Labay, 54, a resident of Damalusay.

“He was tilling his farm lot and took a short breather when unidentified man arrived and shot him without provocation,” Disomangcop said.

Police could not determine as of yet the real motive of the twin attacks and whether or not these were related to the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year.