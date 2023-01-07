2 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH Friday

MANILA – Several areas in the country will experience rain showers due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Quezon, the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Caraga, and the Visayas will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the shear line.

Rains will also prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, the rest of Calabarzon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said these areas might experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Light rains, also caused by the northeast monsoon, will be experienced over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The whole country will still experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Rough to very rough seas will prevail over the northern, western, and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas.

Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves, PAGASA said.

Aid to regions affected by shear line rains now P104M

Meanwhile, the amount of assistance by the government to the regions affected by shear line-induced rains and floods have so far amounted to PHP104.87 million.

In an update on Friday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the amount was extended to affected residents in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region and Caraga.

The NDRRMC said that amount consists of family food packs, emergency shelters, family kits and other items.

A total of 170,970 families were affected by rains and floods from the shear line, which is equivalent to 681,492 persons residing in 1,123 barangays in 10 regions.

Of these figures, only 4,711 families, which is equivalent to 16,300 persons, are staying in 100 evacuation centers with the remainder having returned home or being aided by relatives and friends. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)