2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Some areas in the country will experience rains caused by two weather systems, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the province of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon, and the regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to the shear line.

The same weather condition will prevail over Caraga, Davao region, and Soccsksargen due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)