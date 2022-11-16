  Wednesday Nov, 16 2022 04:21:30 PM

2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

WEATHER • 10:30 AM Wed Nov 16, 2022
41
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Some areas in the country will experience rains caused by two weather systems, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the province of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon, and the regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to the shear line.

The same weather condition will prevail over Caraga, Davao region, and Soccsksargen due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

U.S. Embassy ‘CAT’ completes PSG training; upgrades equipment

THE US Embassy Civil Affairs Team (CAT) has completed a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) training to support search and rescue and maritime law...

Farmer dead in latest hostilities in Pikit, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY --- An innocent farmer was killed in a clash by rival members of the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation...

2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Some areas in the country will experience rains caused by two weather systems, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 5 a.m...

BARMM prepares Early Recovery Plan from TS Paeng devastation

COTABATO CITY — Few weeks after the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng in the region, the Bangsamoro Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (...

Police, Army support peace task force in troubled town

COTABATO CITY  - Security officials support the efforts of the Bangsamoro government to resolve the nagging security woes in Pikit,...