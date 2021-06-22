2 women detained for possession of grenades, shabu

SOUTH COTABATO -- The police detained for possession of fragmentation grenades and shabu two women suspected of having links with the New People’s Army in the town of T'boli.

Kristine Kala, 22, and the 20-year-old Carla Lasib were flagged down Monday at a checkpoint in T’boli town in South Cotabato only for an inspection of their COVID-19 contract-tracing cards.

Police Major Irish Parangan, chief of the T’boli municipal police, said Tuesday the duo were held for showing fake contact-tracing cards.

Kala and Lasib are both from Matanao town in Davao del Sur, where there is strong NPA presence.

Parangan said Kala and Lasib were immediately clamped down in their detention facility when policemen found a grenade each in their bags and several sachets of shabu.

Parangan said Kala and Lasab shall be prosecuted for possession of grenades and shabu.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said there are strong indications that the two women are NPA members.

The intelligence division of the Police Regional Office-12 and the 6th ID are now validating their seeming links with the NPA, according to Uy.