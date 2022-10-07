  Friday Oct, 07 2022 12:26:01 AM

2 women slain in yet another gun attack in Pikit

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:30 PM Thu Oct 6, 2022
Drema Quitayen Bravo/DXMS RADYO BIDA
The victims were rushed to a hospital in PIkit. Photos from Hussain Norhana

PIKIT, North Cotabato – Three women were the latest victims of violence here and two of them did not survive in the daylight gun attack Thursday.

Responding villagers and police officers rushed the victims to a hospital in Poblacion Pikit. 

Major Maxim Peralta, Pikit police chief, told DXMS Radyo Bida that the attackers were two men riding tandem on a motorbike who carried the attack in Barangay Gli-gli at past 2 p.m.

Maj. Peralta said investigation is still going on.

Today’s gun attack came two day after two men were injured in separate shooting incident.

Fighting involving Moro fronts also erupted in interior villages of Pikit that are now part of the Special Geographic Area of BARMM.

More than 20 shooting incidents have been reported since January this year.

