20 die due to COVID 19 complications in Soccsksargen region

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Tue Sep 28, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (343) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-THREE (463) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

Eight ( 8 )reported deaths from General Santos City.

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Four (4) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 49,918 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,561 (11.14%) are active cases, 42,720 (85.58%) recoveries and 1,629 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 71 ALAMADA 2 ANTIPAS 4 BANISILAN CARMEN 12 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY 19 LIBUNGAN 8 MATALAM 5 MIDSAYAP 23 MLANG PRES. ROXAS 5 14 TULUNAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region JOHALOFFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 15 LAKESEB POLOMOLOK 37 SURALLAH 11 TAMPAKAN 6 TANTANGAN 14 TBOLI 10 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 15 BAGUMBAYAN 7 ESPERANZA ISULAN 8 14 KALAMANSIG 6 LAMBAYONG 2 LEBAK 6 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 2 12 REGION XII 343 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 67 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 11 2 ARAKAN BANISILAN 2 10 CARMEN 8 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 7 41 LIBUNGAN 4 MAGPET MATALAM 2 9 MIDSAYAP 10 MLANG PIGCAWAYAN 4 20 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 13 87 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK 45 SURALLAH 21 TANTANGAN 24 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 54 ISULAN 5 KALAMANSIG LUTAYAN 2 7 5 PALIMBANG REGION XII 463 (Page2of2) (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region D-C for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

