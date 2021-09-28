20 die due to COVID 19 complications in Soccsksargen region

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (343) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-THREE (463) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FOUR (24) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

Eight ( 8 )reported deaths from General Santos City.

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Four (4) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 49,918 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,561 (11.14%) are active cases, 42,720 (85.58%) recoveries and 1,629 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.