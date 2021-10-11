  Monday Oct, 11 2021 12:30:07 AM

20 die, including 2 infants, due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Sun Oct 10, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (241) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY (20) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

Overall, there are a total of 53,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,374 (6.34%) are active cases, 48,038 (90.23%) recoveries and 1,817 (3.41%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSC NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 29 KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 ALABEL GLAN 2 3 MAITUM 3 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 KORONADAL CITY 32 POLOMOLOK 21 SURALLAH 14 TANTANGAN 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 6 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 1 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 5 141 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pae2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 53 ARAKAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 2 7 SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 68 GLAN 4 KIAMBA 12 MAASIM 4 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 KORONADAL CITY 15 NORALA 13 POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 16 ESPERANZA 8 ISULAN 5 KALAMANSIG 6 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM LEBAK 8 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 13 241 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

