20 die, including 2 infants, due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (241) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY (20) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

Overall, there are a total of 53,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,374 (6.34%) are active cases, 48,038 (90.23%) recoveries and 1,817 (3.41%) COVID-19 related deaths.