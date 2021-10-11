20 die, including 2 infants, due to COVID-19 in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (141) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-ONE (241) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY (20) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Six (6) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
Overall, there are a total of 53,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,374 (6.34%) are active cases, 48,038 (90.23%) recoveries and 1,817 (3.41%) COVID-19 related deaths.