20 `hanging parrots' seized from peddlers in Koronadal City 

KORONADAL CITY --- Authorities seized 20 endangered Philippine hanging parrots from two illegal traders arrested here over the weekend.

The green hanging parrots (Loriculos Philippensis) are more known as "colasisi" in Southern Mindanao regions

Suspects Jay Suat and Charissa Amisola fell in a sting in Barangay Concepcion here, laid together by the Koronadal City Police and the agents from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12.

Police Lt. Col. Joven Bagaybay of the Koronadal City police said Monday the DENR-12 shall prosecute the suspects for violation of the Republic Act 9147.

RA 9147 is also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the duo was premised on tips from informants privy to their peddling of colasisi supplied by hunters operating in hinterlands in South Cotabato’s upland Tampakan, T’boli and Lake Sebu towns.

The 20 birds confiscated from Suat and Amisola are now in the custody of the DENR-12, to be released in the wild.