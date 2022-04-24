  Sunday Apr, 24 2022 05:30:51 AM

20-year-old Imam killed, 4 hurt in Basilan gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 18:00 PM Sat Apr 23, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Gunmen shot dead a 20-year-old Imam and wounded four others in a gun attack in Barangay Bulak Sapa in Sumisip, Basilan late Friday.

In an initial statement Saturday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region identified the fatality as Mutilan Como Ajanab, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Four others - Rashid Hajibain Suraman, 48, Abdulmalik Suraman Jumlatal, 34, Hafidz Suraman Jumlatal, 23 and the 15-year-old Harisa Hajibain Hadjail - were wounded in the attack.

They have just emerged from a mosque in Barangay Bulak Sapa where they performed nightly Ramadan taraweeh prayer when they were shot with assault rifles.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, chairman of the provincial peace and order council, condemned the atrocity and called on the police to put closure to the incident.

Probers from the Basilan Provincial Police Office and the Sumisip Municipal Police Station have asked for enough time to identify the culprits for prosecution. 

