Before 2022 sets in 14 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Based on the DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 31, 2021 (6:00pm), 14 persons battling COVID-19 did not make it to 2022. Nine of them from Sarangani province and thyree in North Cotabato.
DOH-12 Data below shows:
FIVE (5) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR (4) NEW RECOVERIES
FOURTEEN (14) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani.
Two (2) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani
Three (3) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani
Three (3) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani
Overall, there are a total of 57,119 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 115 (0.20%) are active cases, 54,681 (95.73%) recoveries and 2,304 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.