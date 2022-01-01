  Saturday Jan, 01 2022 07:52:55 PM

Before 2022 sets in 14 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates

COTABATO CITY - Based on the DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 31, 2021 (6:00pm), 14 persons battling COVID-19 did not make it to 2022. Nine of them from Sarangani province and thyree in North Cotabato.

DOH-12 Data below shows: 

FIVE (5) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR (4) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Maitum, Sarangani. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Malungon, Sarangani

Three (3) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani

Three (3) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Overall, there are a total of 57,119 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 115 (0.20%) are active cases, 54,681 (95.73%) recoveries and 2,304 (4.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.

