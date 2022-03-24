  Thursday Mar, 24 2022 11:31:48 PM

207 arrested in simultaneous Region 12 police ops

Local News • 15:45 PM Thu Mar 24, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

GEN. SANTOS CITY --- Units of the Police Regional Office-12 arrested 207 wanted persons and seized more than P100,000 worth of shabu in separate operations last weekend, a regional police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, said 93 firearms without licenses were also voluntarily turned over to the police last week by residents of different provinces under their jurisdiction.

The 207 individuals arrested by different units of PRO-12 last week are long wanted law offenders. A number of them fell in anti-shabu entrapment operations.

Policemen had also seized almost P200,000 worth of shabu and marijuana from the suspects who fell in separate stings.

PRO-12 covers the provinces of North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

Tagum said he is thankful to the municipal police stations and the four provincial police offices in Region 12 for having carried out last week’s extensive, simultaneous law-enforcement operations in areas covered by PRO-12. (John Unson)

 

