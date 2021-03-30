21 BARMM rescuers undergo special training in Zambales

COTABATO CITY --- Disaster and calamity responders in the Bangsamoro government finished on Sunday a week-long schooling on collapsed structure search and rescue in Zambales.

The 21 personnel of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI) were taught how to rescue injured people trapped in vehicles and structures destroyed by earthquakes and bombs by the foreign-trained emergency responder Ranny Magno.

Magno is fire chief of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Zambales.

The READI is a quick-deployment emergency response contingent of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It is operating under the supervision of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

Magno has been helping capacitate the rescue teams of BARMM-READI for two years now.

Sinarimbo said Monday the training that personnel of BARMM-READI underwent is part of an organizational capacity-building program meant to ensure the contingent’s efficiency in rescue missions.

“They shall share to others in the Bangsamoro government what they learned from that training,” Sinarimbo said.

The BARMM-READI is also in the forefront of the Bangsamoro government’s war on COVID-19.

A number of BARMM-READI employees even got infected with coronavirus, apparently contracted during anti-COVID-19 missions in the field.