  Friday May, 03 2024 06:45:38 PM

21 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City PDEA sting

TIMRA Reports • 16:15 PM Fri May 3, 2024
58
By: 
John Felix Unson
The four drug dealers entrapped late Thursday in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City are now detained. (From PDEA 9)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P145.5 million worth of shabu from four dealers entrapped in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on Thursday night with the help of tipsters and local officials.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 9, told reporters on Friday morning that Wilson Sahiban, 25, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29, Jimmy Sahibol, 30, and the 27-year-old Abdurahman Abdulhakim are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Non-uniformed PDEA-9 agents immediately arrested the four suspects after selling to them 21 kilos of shabu, costing P145.5 million, in a tradeoff on Thursday night in Barangay Mampang, a residential area in Zamboanga City.

PDEA-9 agents said the operation that led to the arrest of Sahiban, Aiyob, Sahibol and Abdulhakim and the confiscation from them of 21 kilos of shabu was planned with the help of confidential informants and members of the city’s multi-sector peace and order council led by Mayor John Dalipe.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said PDEA-9 is thankful to the Zamboanga City local government unit for its continuing and extensive support to the agency’s anti-narcotics campaign in all of its constituent barangays.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

21 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City PDEA sting

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P145.5 million worth of shabu from four dealers entrapped in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on...

2 cops linked to murder of police captain in Maguindanao Norte surrender

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Two of five suspects who gunned down a police captain in a public market of Poblacion 2 in Parang,...

37 get jobs via BARMM Labor Day jobs fair, 62 to follow

COTABATO CITY --- Up to 37 jobseekers were hired-on-the spot by different private companies during a jobs fair on Wednesday that the Bangsamoro...

Police captain patay sa pamamaril sa Parang public market

PATAY on the spot si Police Captain Roland Moralde matapos makipagbarilan sa isang lalaking may dala-dalang armas sa public market ng Parang,...

State of Calamity, idineklara na sa buong BARMM dahil sa matinding epekto ng El Niño

COTABATO CITY - IDINEKLARA na ang State of Calamity sa buong Bangsamoro Region batay sa inilabas na Proclamation No. 002 s. 2024 ng Office of the...