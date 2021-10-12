21 year old Abu Sayyaf member surrenders

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A young member of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has surrendered in Tawi-Tawi, bringing the number of bandits who yielded in the province this year to four, the military announced Tuesday.

Col. Romeo Racadio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Tawi-Tawi commander, identified the ASG surrenderer as Maja Misal, 21, who carries the aliases "Abu Madz" and "Abu Mitz".

In a statement, Racadio said Misal, whose father was also an ASG member, surrendered to his personnel in Bongao town on Monday and turned over a Carbine rifle with ammunition.

He said Misal joined the ASG at the age of 17, but kept out of sight and transferred to Barangay Salibong of the same town after his father, Misal Jumsah, was killed in a clash with government troops in Patikul, Sulu sometime in 2017.

Maj. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said Misal made the right decision and spared himself from being killed in armed confrontations.