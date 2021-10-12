  Tuesday Oct, 12 2021 04:05:11 PM

21 year old Abu Sayyaf member surrenders

Breaking News • 15:30 PM Tue Oct 12, 2021
11
By: 
Teofilo Garcia, Jr
SURRENDER. Maja Misal, 21, (left) an Abu Sayyaf member, hands over a Carbine rifle to Col. Romeo Racadio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Tawi-Tawi commander, as Col. Bonard Briton, Tawi-Tawi police director (right), looks on.

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A young member of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has surrendered in Tawi-Tawi, bringing the number of bandits who yielded in the province this year to four, the military announced Tuesday.

Col. Romeo Racadio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Tawi-Tawi commander, identified the ASG surrenderer as Maja Misal, 21, who carries the aliases "Abu Madz" and "Abu Mitz".

In a statement, Racadio said Misal, whose father was also an ASG member, surrendered to his personnel in Bongao town on Monday and turned over a Carbine rifle with ammunition.

He said Misal joined the ASG at the age of 17, but kept out of sight and transferred to Barangay Salibong of the same town after his father, Misal Jumsah, was killed in a clash with government troops in Patikul, Sulu sometime in 2017.

Maj. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said Misal made the right decision and spared himself from being killed in armed confrontations.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

5 katao, kabilang ang 2 Army at isang pulis, huli dahil sa gunrunning sa Maguindanao

Arestado ang lima katao kabilang na ang dalawang mga sundalo at isang pulis sa Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao matapos makuha sa...

MAFAR inaugurates P4.7-M worth of seaweed facility in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) inaugurated a seaweed facility during the groundbreaking ceremony...

MOH-BARMM hires 25 permanent nurses

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Health (MOH) hired 25 nurses and 7 support staff for its regional office to boost its current healthcare warriors...

21 year old Abu Sayyaf member surrenders

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A young member of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has surrendered in Tawi-Tawi, bringing the number of bandits who...

3 tricycle drivers in Midsayap, North Cotabato shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead three tricycle drivers in a daring attack in Midsayap town in North Cotabato on Monday morning. Lt. Col....