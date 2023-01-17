21K marijuana plants uprooted in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Anti-narcotics agents uprooted P4.2 million worth of marijuana shrubs in an upland barangay in Tampakan town in South Cotabato Monday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director for Region 12 of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, told reporters Tuesday PDEA-12 agents had uprooted 21,000 marijuana plants in their operation in Barangay Tablu in Tampakan.

Duquiatan said the operation was assisted by personnel of the Tampakan Municipal Police Station and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and agents from the Police Regional Office-12.

Residents of Barangay Tablu have pointed to a certain Yatan Piang as cultivator of the marijuana plants that PDEA-12 agents and policemen immediately set on fire after collecting specimens as evidence.

Duquiatan said the PDEA-12 shall prosecute Piang for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the marijuana specimens collected on site.