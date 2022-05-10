  Tuesday May, 10 2022 11:12:25 PM

22 votes made veterinary doctor a mayor in Maguindanao

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 18:30 PM Tue May 10, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  – A mayoral aspirant of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF’s) United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) was declared and proclaimed winner by the Commission on Elections Monday with only 22 votes over his closest rival.

Veterinary Dr. Zulficar “Doc Bong” Panda was proclaimed winner by the municipal board of canvassers at the town’s Sangguniang Bayan session hall at 11 a.m. today.

Panda got 5,817 votes or 22 voters over mayoral candidate Armando Talib Mastura Jr of PDP-Laban who got 5,795 votes.

His running mate, vice mayoral aspirant Sweary Darping has lost to Andy Amir of PDP-LABAN who was also proclaimed with 5,104 votes. 

Four of Panda’s his party members also made it to the town council.

Panda resigned from Cotabato City Office of Veterinary Services last year to try politics.  He was the official candidate of UBJP, the political party of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“It’s God’s will, thank you for all your support,” he declared about his victory as he emerged from the SB session hall as his supporters chanted his name.

