23 die, 373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (373) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (282) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-THREE (23) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Seven (7) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani

Six (6) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Banisilan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

Overall, there are a total of 51,524 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,011 (9.73%) are active cases, 44,809 (86.97%) recoveries and 1,695 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.