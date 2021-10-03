23 die, 373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (373) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (282) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-THREE (23) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Seven (7) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani
Six (6) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Banisilan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
Overall, there are a total of 51,524 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,011 (9.73%) are active cases, 44,809 (86.97%) recoveries and 1,695 (3.29%) COVID-19 related deaths.