23 extremists yield to Army in mainland Mindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A total of twenty-three (23) former violent extremists yields to Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) forces in North Cotabato and Maguindanao Provinces on January 21, 2022 bringing along with them 21 high-powered firearms and several improvised explosive devices.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of JTFC and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division disclosed that the single-day surrender belongs to several local terrorist groups in different areas of Central Mindanao: six (6) combatants from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) Karialan Faction and two (2) from the Daulah Islamiya (DI) Turaife Group surrendered to 90th Infantry Battalion in Pikit Town, North Cotabato; three (3) combatants from the BIFF Karialan Faction and two (2) from DI Hassan Group surrendered to 90IB in Pagalungan, North Cotabato; and ten (10) from the BIFF-Bungos Faction surrendered to 1st Mechanized Battalion in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

“This is the result of JTFC’s continuous campaign against the terrorist groups in order to protect our communities from their atrocities and to achieve long and lasting peace in this part of the country,” Maj. Gen. Uy stressed.

It can be recalled that a week ago (January 15, 2022), government forces successfully neutralized the mastermind of the Mindanao Star Bus unit and three of his followers in Carmen, North Cotabato after a massive manhunt was launched by JTFC forces to track down those responsible of the attack.

Further, the recent surrender raised the total number former violent extremists who returned to the folds of the law to 53 since the start of calendar year 2022.

Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala, Commanding Officer of 90IB disclosed that the nine (9) former violent extremists who surrendered in Pikit, North Cotabato brought along one (1) Cal. 30 Machine gun, two (2) M16 Rifles, three (3) M14 Rifles, one (1) RPG2 and one (1) grenade-type IED and was presented to Colonel Donald Gumiran, 602nd Brigade Deputy Commander and to Hon Sumulong Sultan, Mayor of Pikit, North Cotabato.

While the five (5) former violent extremists who surrendered in Pagalungan Town brought along two (2) M14 Rifles, one (1) Ultimax 5.56mm machine gun, one (1) RPG2, and one (1) 7.62mm Barret Rifle and was presented to Colonel Gumiran and Hon Salik Mamasabulod, Mayor of Pagalungan, North Cotabato.

In addition, Lieutenant Colonel Cresencio Sanchez Jr., Commanding Officer of 1st Mechanized Battalion said that the ten (10) former BIFF combatants who surrendered in Ampatuan, Maguindanao brought along with them one (1) US Cal .30 M1919A4 Browning Machine Gun, one (1) US M1 Carbine Rifle, one (1) US M14 Rifle, one (1) US M14 Rifle, one (1) Garand Rifle, and four (4) Homemade 7.62mm Sniper Rifles was presented to Colonel Ferdinand Lacadin, 1st Mechanized Brigade Officer In Charge and Hon. Unson Demaguil, Executive Secretary of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

These surrenderers are set to be enrolled under the DIWATA-HAVEN Program for North Cotabato and AGILA-HAVEN under Maguindanao Province.

"The successful surrender of these 23 former violent extremists today were realized through the joint efforts of JTFC forces and local PNP units of Pikit, Pagalungan, and Datu Salibo Municipalities,” said Maj. Gen. Uy, highlighting a better and greater accomplishments for year 2022 as compared to the gains last year.

“The security landscape in Central Mindanao will definitely change if these accomplishments are sustained. That is why I continue to call on our partners in the Local Government Units, government and non-government agencies and organizations, stakeholders, and members of the communities to continue on helping the JTFC in our effort to totally defeat violent extremism in Central Mindanao. Our gains are your gains and our accomplishments are your accomplishments and we will defeat these terrorist groups in due time,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.