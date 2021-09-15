23 more COVID-19 patients die in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 14, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (414) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (418) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-THREE (23) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.

Five (5) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Antipas, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 43,657 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,081 (13.93%) are active cases, 36,178 (82.87%) recoveries and 1,391 (3.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.