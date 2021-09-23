  Thursday Sep, 23 2021 01:48:18 AM

23 more COVID-19 patients die in Region 12, Gen Santos City 116, Koronadal 70 new cases

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Wed Sep 22, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 22, 2021 (7:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-THREE (23) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato. 

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto Niño, South Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 48,102 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,527 (13.57%) are active cases, 40,050 (83.26%) recoveries and 1,517 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 116 ALAMADA ANTIPAS ARAKAN 10 3 2 3 CARMEN KABACAN 4 KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 LIBUNGAN 9 MAKILALA 13 MATALAM M'LANG 3 14 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 6 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 10 2 BANGA 6 KORONADAL CITY 70 LAKESEBU 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 6:00 PM NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 3 2 SURALLAH 9 TAMPAKAN 1 T'BOLI 11 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 7 LAMBAYONG 6 LUTAYAN 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 15 356 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 46 ALAMADA 10 ALEOSAN 4 ANTIPAS ARAKAN BANISILAN 2 1 7 7 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 8 LIBUNGAN 20 6 MAGPET 34 MAKILALA MATALAM 23 1 M'LANG 14 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN 14 9 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM BANGA KORONADAL CITY 12 44 NORALA 9 POLOMOLOK 38 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 17 ESPERANZA ISULAN 14 21 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 12 18 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 34 426 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

