23 more COVID-19 patients die in Region 12, Gen Santos City 116, Koronadal 70 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 22, 2021 (7:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-THREE (23) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato.

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto Niño, South Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 48,102 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,527 (13.57%) are active cases, 40,050 (83.26%) recoveries and 1,517 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.