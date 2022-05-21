231 aspiring soldiers begin Army training in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - More than 200 aspiring soldiers have been welcomed Friday by officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division during ceremonies held at Camp Siongco, the home of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division.

Brigadier General Eduardo B Gubat, 6th ID assistant division commander, said a total of 231 aspirants belonging to Candidate Soldier Course Class 732-2022 are to undergo rigorous training for four months” to transform them from carefree civilians into refined, valiant, and discipline Kampilan troopers.”

They will be trained at the 6th Division Training School (6DTS), one of the best training schools in the entire Philippine Army Major Units, situated in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

“The training will also transform them into reliable, responsive, and committed enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army,” Gubat said, adding that these future soldiers they will be taught the basic foundations of soldiery and the Army’s core values of being the future defenders of the nation.

“To the 231 members of this class, I expect you to be strong, patience, humble, hard-working, and passionate,” Brig. Gen. Gubat said.

“Remember that being a trainee is challenging, and you need to be at your best physical and mental state in order for you, not only to survive, but to exemplify professionalism and excellence as you go along in the military service,” he added.

“The real-life of a soldier shall start as you face the numerous perils and challenges of real combat life. It will all depend on how you will be able to responsively and effectively perform your individual duties,” Brig. Gen. Gubat said.