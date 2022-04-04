233 Region 12 cops finish internal security course

GEN. SANTOS CITY --- A big group of Police Regional Office-12 personnel have just studied an internal security course via PRO-12’s Regional Special Training Unit.

The 233 policemen and policewomen were declared graduates of the Basic Internal Security Operations Course (BISOC) during a symbolic rite on March 30, 2022, Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday.

The graduation rite, officiated by PRO-12 officials led by Tagum, was held at the parade ground of PRO-12 in Tambler, General Santos City.

The BISOC Class 50-2022-R12 is composed of 199 male and 34 female members of units under PRO-12, Tagum said.

The BISOC training that the 233 police personnel underwent was facilitated by PRO-12’s Regional Special Training Unit, meant to impart on them awareness on the serious intricacies of internal security operations.

The 233 now BISOC graduates were also mentored on proper attitude and police values essential to efficient peacekeeping and law-enforcement missions.