236 new COVID-19 cases, 199 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 30, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 27,452 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,403 (8.75%) are active cases, 24,155 (87.99%) recoveries and 889 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.