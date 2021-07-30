  Friday Jul, 30 2021 10:58:01 PM

236 new COVID-19 cases, 199 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Fri Jul 30, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 30, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 27,452 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,403 (8.75%) are active cases, 24,155 (87.99%) recoveries and 889 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 30, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 79 ALEOSAN ARAKAN KABACAN 2 2 3 18 KIDAPAWAN CITY MIDSAYAP TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 2 ALABEL GLAN 32 7 KIAMBA 16 MAASIM 5 MAITUM 1 MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE 6 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 10 LAKESEBU 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 30, 2021 6:00 PM NORALA POLOMOLOK SANTO IÃO 2 27 2 2 3 TANTANGAN TBOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 ISULAN TACURONG CITY 1 5 REGION XII 236 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 30, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 29 ARAKAN CARMEN 1 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 2 M'LANG PIKIT 7 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 1 GLAN KIAMBA MAASIM 30 7 7 11 MAITUM MALAPATAN 9 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 24 KORONADAL CITY 16 NORALA 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region MA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 30, 2021 6:00 PM POLOMOLOK TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 25 7 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA LAMBAYONG 1 8 REGION XII 199 f Development Soccsksarger Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

