236 new COVID-19 cases, 199 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 30, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-NINE (199) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 27,452 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,403 (8.75%) are active cases, 24,155 (87.99%) recoveries and 889 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.