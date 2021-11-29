2.4-M worth of imported cigarettes seized in Libungan town

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen seized over the weekend P2.4 million worth of imported cigarettes three smugglers were to sell to buyers in Libungan town in North Cotabato, a regional police official said Monday.

Personnel of the Libungan municipal police then confiscated the contraband from the suspects they were to entrap at the town proper of Libungan, located in the first district of North Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the sting was laid after members of the Libungan municipal police force received tips from patriotic informants purporting that a group is clandestinely distributing imported cigarettes to local traders.

The entrapment proceeded but the distributors of the contraband managed to escape, leaving their illegal merchandise behind.

The P2.4 million worth cigarettes, apparently brought in from abroad by a syndicate without paying customs and tariff dues, are now in the custody of the Libungan municipal police.

In a statement Sunday, the Libungan municipal police said the seized cigarettes shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

The bust was preceded by the confiscation of some P5 million worth of imported Tradition brand cigarettes in separate interceptions early on by the police in North Cotabato’s Makilala and Aleosan towns.

Tagum lauded the personnel of the Makilala, Aleosan and Libungan municipal police offices for the feat. (John Unson)