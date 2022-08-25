24 motorcycles, pistols, shabu seized in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY - The police detained a villager from whose residence agents found 24 suspected stolen motorcycles, two pistols and shabu on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Thursday the Lambayong Municipal Police Station is now in custody of Eric Adi Pasawilan, the alleged keeper of the confiscated motorcycles, firearms and shabu.

The 24 motorcycles, two .45 caliber pistols and nine sachets of shabu were found in his residential yard in Barangay Zeneben in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat by policemen.

Members of the Lambayong police force and personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office subjected Pasawilan’s residence to search after neighbors reported his keeping of suspected stolen motorcycles allegedly “pawned” to him by persons from nearby towns.

Macaraeg said Pasawilan is now detained, undergoing interrogation.

The Lambayong municipal police had initially charged him with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigators have also filed a separate case against him for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Macaraeg said the Lambayong municipal police force is still validating, with the help of the Highway Patrol Group, the ownership of the 24 motorcycles found in the residential yard of Pasawilan.