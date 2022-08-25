  Thursday Aug, 25 2022 08:45:51 PM

24 motorcycles, pistols, shabu seized in Sultan Kudarat

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 14:45 PM Thu Aug 25, 2022
33
By: 
John M. Unson
The 24 motorcycles confiscated from Eric Adi Pasawilan, now in the custody of the local police. (From PRO-12)

TACURONG CITY - The police detained a villager from whose residence agents found 24 suspected stolen motorcycles, two pistols and shabu on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Thursday the Lambayong Municipal Police Station is now in custody of Eric Adi Pasawilan, the alleged keeper of the confiscated motorcycles, firearms and shabu.

The 24 motorcycles, two .45 caliber pistols and nine sachets of shabu were found in his residential yard in Barangay Zeneben in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat by policemen.

Members of the Lambayong police force and personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office subjected Pasawilan’s residence to search after neighbors reported his keeping of suspected stolen motorcycles allegedly “pawned” to him by persons from nearby towns.

Macaraeg said Pasawilan is now detained, undergoing interrogation.

The Lambayong municipal police had initially charged him with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigators have also filed a separate case against him for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Macaraeg said the Lambayong municipal police force is still validating, with the help of the Highway Patrol Group, the ownership of the 24 motorcycles found in the residential yard of Pasawilan.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Female CTG medic, 2 others yield in Sultan Kudarat

A female medic of the communist terrorist group and her comrades surrendered to the military troops in Lebak town, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday,...

12 NPAs yield to police in Region 12

COTABATO CITY  – A dozen communist terrorist group members in the Soccsksargen region have surrendered to police authorities during the...

24 motorcycles, pistols, shabu seized in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY - The police detained a villager from whose residence agents found 24 suspected stolen motorcycles, two pistols and shabu on...

BARMM placed under state of calamity due to massive floods

COTABATO CITY  – The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday declared state of calamity due to...

Ex-terrorists to benefit from 7 Basilan irrigation projects

COTABATO CITY -- A senior official of the National Irrigation Administration and provincial leaders inaugurated Wednesday seven projects in...