25 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (461) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (238) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Eight (8) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 39,918 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,157 (12.92%) are active cases, 33,466 (83.84%) recoveries and 1,288 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.