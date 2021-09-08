25 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (461) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (238) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Eight (8) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat,

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 39,918 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,157 (12.92%) are active cases, 33,466 (83.84%) recoveries and 1,288 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.