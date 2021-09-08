  Wednesday Sep, 08 2021 01:24:38 AM

25 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Tue Sep 7, 2021
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (461) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (238) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Eight (8) reported deaths from General Santos City

 

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat,

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat, 

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 39,918 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,157 (12.92%) are active cases, 33,466 (83.84%) recoveries and 1,288 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY COTABATO PROVINCE 109 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 4 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 5 CARMEN 14 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 31 MATALAM 4 MIDSAYAP 11 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 17 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 36 NORALA POLOMOLOK 17 43 18 STO.NIÑO SURALLAH TUPI 42 23 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth BALN Center for Health Development RTMENT SOCCSKSARGEN Region OHALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 12 21 LEBAK 2 LUTAYAN 2 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 TACURONG CITY 1 32 REGION XII 461 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ERICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 55 ARAKAN 12 BANISILAN 7 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 8 26 LIBUNGAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 10 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 5 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 10 18 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK 31 TAMPAKAN 10 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIGEH REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA LEBAK 2 3 12 19 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 5 238 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

25 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE (461) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY...

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, ortho, surgery ward close in Amas hospital

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that the ortho and surgery ward of Amas provincial hospital has been close until...

Gov’t ready for ‘Jolina’: Palace

MANILA – The Duterte government continues to keep close tabs on the movement of Tropical Storm (TS) Jolina, Malacañang assured the public on...

BARMM leaders welcomed passage of bill resetting polls, extending BTA life

COTABATO CITY – Officials and parliamentarians of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have welcomed the Senate's move to...

Moro sectors grateful to Senate for approving Bill 2214 

COTABATO CITY ---- Stakeholders were elated with the approval Monday on 3rd reading of Senate Bill 2214, the enabling measure for the resetting...