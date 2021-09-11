25 ex-users complete 6-month drug rehab in NoCot town

COTABATO CITY – Twenty-five former drug users completed on Friday six months of community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBRP) in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

Pigcawayan Mayor Jean Dino Roquero said the rehabilitation of the 25 successful CBRP graduates began in March this year under the close monitoring and supervision of barangay officials and their respective families.

The CBRP is a general approach in rehabilitating surrendered persons who used drugs (PWUDs), aiming to focus on the healing of the body, mind, and soul through counseling and other therapeutic sessions by the barangays, as supervised by the municipal government.

“For the past six months, the rehabilitating drug users underwent individual counseling, interpersonal skills training, behavioral programs, and advocacy works, among others,” Roquero said in a statement Saturday.

In addition, each of the PWUDs received 25 kg. of rice from the municipal government and PHP3,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development 12 (Soccsksargen).

He said a supporting after-care program is also provided to the reformed drug users to guarantee they would never return to their past habits.

Village officials and the PWUDs' respective families would continue to work hand-in-hand to monitor the progress of the program graduates within the next six months, Roquero said. (PNA)