27 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in R-12; new cases going down
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-SEVEN (177) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (151) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-SEVEN (27) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
Five (5) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Tampakan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 53,981 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,141 (5.82%) are active cases, 48,937 (90.66%) recoveries and 1,894 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.