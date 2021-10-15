  Friday Oct, 15 2021 10:23:33 PM

27 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in R-12; new cases going down

HEALTH • 12:00 PM Fri Oct 15, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-SEVEN (177) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (151) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-SEVEN (27) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Five (5) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tampakan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 53,981 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,141 (5.82%) are active cases, 48,937 (90.66%) recoveries and 1,894 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region MALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 14, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA 30 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 3 1 2 2 7 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 2 MAKILALA 5 MLANG 6 PIGCAWAYAN 8 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL GLAN 3 3 KIAMBA 5 MAASIM MAITUM 6 3 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 2 6 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen Health BALY Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OHALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 14, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 29 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA POLOMOLOK 3 13 STO.NIÑO 8 SURALLAH 5 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 BAGUMBAYAN ISULA 2 3 LAMBAYONG 7 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 4 177 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pag2o 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 14, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 27 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 20 MAGPET MAKILALA 2 8 MATALAM 1 MLANG PRES. ROXAS 3 SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 GLAN 15 MAASIM MALAPATAN 3 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region STFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF OCTOBER 14, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 13 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 1 STO.NIÑO TAMPAKAN 11 1 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN LAMBAYONG 1 17 1 S.QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 14 151 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

