27 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in R-12; new cases going down

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-SEVEN (177) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (151) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-SEVEN (27) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Five (5) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tampakan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 53,981 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,141 (5.82%) are active cases, 48,937 (90.66%) recoveries and 1,894 (3.51%) COVID-19 related deaths.