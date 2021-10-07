29 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 6, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVEN-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (719) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-NINE (29) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Ten (10) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banisilan, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Overall, there are a total of 52,422 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,943 (7.52%) are active cases, 46,715 (89.11%) recoveries and 1,755 (3.35%) COVID-19 related deaths.