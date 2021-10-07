29 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 6, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
SEVEN-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (719) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-NINE (29) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.
Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Ten (10) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banisilan, North Cotabato.
Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato
Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.
Overall, there are a total of 52,422 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,943 (7.52%) are active cases, 46,715 (89.11%) recoveries and 1,755 (3.35%) COVID-19 related deaths.