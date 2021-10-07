  Thursday Oct, 07 2021 05:45:39 AM

29 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Wed Oct 6, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 6, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVEN-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (719) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-NINE (29) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato. 

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Ten (10) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banisilan, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Overall, there are a total of 52,422 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,943 (7.52%) are active cases, 46,715 (89.11%) recoveries and 1,755 (3.35%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 65 ALAMADA 4 ARAKAN 2 BANISILAN 3 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 23 3 MAGPET 1 MAKILALA 18 MATALAM 1 MLANG 8 PIGCAWAYAN 4 PRES.ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 ALABEL 43 GLAN 6 KIAMBA MAASIM 20 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM MAITUM 21 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 12 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 NORALA 19 5 1 POLOMOLOK STO.NIÑO SURALLAH 3 5 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN TBOLI 1 2 8 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 2 8 3 9 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 10 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'EALI Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM LEBAK LUTAYAN 2 8 PRES. QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 11 364 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 129 ALEOSAN 1 BANISILAN 25 CARMEN KABACAN 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY 13 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 8 6 MAKILALA 21 MATALAM MIDSAYAP 5 2 MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 ALABEL 58 KIAMBA 38 MAASIM MAITUM 44 (Page of2) f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM MALAPATAN 21 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 167 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 21 70 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 16 STO. NIÑO 10 TAMPAKAN 3 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 2 5 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 6 1 PRES. QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 10 719 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

