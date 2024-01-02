  Tuesday Jan, 02 2024 01:49:12 PM

2nd tranche of Region 12 wage order takes effect January 1

Local News • 09:00 AM Tue Jan 2, 2024
134
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Labor in the Soccsksargen region announced that the second tranche of wage order No. RB XII-23 took effect starting January 1, 2024.

Wage Order No. RB XII-23, which took effect on October 16, 2023, shall grant a P35.00 increase for minimum wage earners in Region 12 and will be given in two tranches.

Based on the Regional Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) announcement, the non-agriculture, agriculture, and service/retail workers will receive an increase of P22.00 for the first tranche, and and P13.00 during the second tranche on January 1, 2024.

With the new wage order, workers will receive a P403 per day in non-agriculture establishments and a P383 for agriculture, service and retail upon its full implementation.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Sundalo na nakapatay ng 2 at pagkasugat ng 2 pa sa Magpet nakakulong na

KIDAPAWAN CITY - DALAWA na ang patay matapos pumanaw sa ospital ang isa sa apat na biktima ng pamamaril ng isang sundalo sa Matas, Poblacion, Magpet...

2nd tranche of Region 12 wage order takes effect January 1

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Labor in the Soccsksargen region announced that the second tranche of wage order No. RB XII-23 took effect starting...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 2, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   NORTH Cotabato, nakapagtala ng pitong kaso ng firecracker related injury sa pagsalubong ng taong 2024 2  ...

Magnitude 7.6 quake rocks Japan, large tsunami warning issued

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, disrupting the festive mood of...

Two iconic food establishments in Kidapawan City shutdown

COTABATO CITY - Two longtime landmark food joints in Kidapawan City shutdown on Monday, something that saddened patrons, among them employees of...