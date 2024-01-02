2nd tranche of Region 12 wage order takes effect January 1

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Labor in the Soccsksargen region announced that the second tranche of wage order No. RB XII-23 took effect starting January 1, 2024.

Wage Order No. RB XII-23, which took effect on October 16, 2023, shall grant a P35.00 increase for minimum wage earners in Region 12 and will be given in two tranches.

Based on the Regional Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) announcement, the non-agriculture, agriculture, and service/retail workers will receive an increase of P22.00 for the first tranche, and and P13.00 during the second tranche on January 1, 2024.

With the new wage order, workers will receive a P403 per day in non-agriculture establishments and a P383 for agriculture, service and retail upon its full implementation.